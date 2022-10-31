© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 31, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST
phoenix_ballots_matt_york.jpeg
Matt York
/
Associated Press

Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election.

An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich's office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts.

The efforts are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines led to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat.

The new opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count both early and Election Day ballots.

They had pledged to pare back the effort on Wednesday after the secretary of state called it illegal.

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsArizona elections2022 ElectionballotCochise CountyArizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Associated Press
