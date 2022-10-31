Arizona's US Senate race tightens with just over a week until Election Day

With just over a week until Election Day, new polling shows Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s lead over his Republican rival Blake Masters has diminished somewhat.

According to OH Predictive Insights, Kelly now maintains a 2-point lead over Masters in the race for U.S. Senate. The Libertarian candidate Marc Victor controls a small sliver of the electorate and about 3% are still undecided.

Meanwhile in the race for Arizona governor, Republican Kari Lake has a 2-point edge over her Democratic rival, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

In the race for Arizona secretary of state, Democrat Adrian Fontes has pulled ahead of Republican Mark Finchem. And in the state’s attorney general race Kris Mayes, a Democrat, is leading GOP candidate Abraham Hamadeh.

The poll also shows a slight majority of Arizonans favor Proposition 308. It would allow students who’ve lived in Arizona for at least two years to be eligible for financial aid to any four-year university or community college and receive in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.