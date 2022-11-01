© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Fossil Creek to reopen following 2021 Backbone Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST
Fossil Creek Backbone Fire
Coconino National Forest
/
Riparian vegetation along Fossil Creek near the Homestead recreation site burned in the 2021 Backbone Fire.

The Coconino National Forest will reopen the Fossil Creek recreation area Thursday after it was closed in July 2021 because of the Backbone Fire.

All sites will again be accessible to the public. The Dixon Lewis Trail, however, will be closed until later this month when repairs are complete.

Officials say the 16-month closure of the popular recreation area was necessary to allow the landscape to recover from the wildfire as well as monsoonal damage.

Crews repaired roads and other infrastructure throughout the Fossil Creek area.

Forest managers say closures are again likely during next year’s monsoon season because vegetation hasn’t yet fully grown back and there’s a greater chance of flash flooding and debris dams during heavy rain.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Fossil CreekCoconino National ForestWildfire NewsFire Season 2022Local Newswildfire
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF