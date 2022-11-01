Fossil Creek to reopen following 2021 Backbone Fire

The Coconino National Forest will reopen the Fossil Creek recreation area Thursday after it was closed in July 2021 because of the Backbone Fire.

All sites will again be accessible to the public. The Dixon Lewis Trail, however, will be closed until later this month when repairs are complete.

Officials say the 16-month closure of the popular recreation area was necessary to allow the landscape to recover from the wildfire as well as monsoonal damage.

Crews repaired roads and other infrastructure throughout the Fossil Creek area.

Forest managers say closures are again likely during next year’s monsoon season because vegetation hasn’t yet fully grown back and there’s a greater chance of flash flooding and debris dams during heavy rain.