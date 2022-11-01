In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow.

Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children alike dress as skeletons and take photos, capturing the annual joy-filled festivities.

It is believed that during the Day of the Dead they are able to commune with their deceased loved ones. Skeletons and altars are central to Day of the Dead celebrations.

Typically, it is an intimate family tradition observed with home altars and visits to local cemeteries. But observances have evolved to include a popular Mexico City parade and have been influenced by U.S. Halloween celebrations.