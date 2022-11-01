© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST
Dia de los Muertos
AP Photo
/
Eduardo Verdugo
People dressed as Mexico's iconic "Catrinas" march in the Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Adults and children alike dress as skeletons, capturing the annual joy-filled festivities. It is believed that during the Day of the Dead — or Dia de Muertos — they are able to commune with their deceased loved ones.

During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow.

Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children alike dress as skeletons and take photos, capturing the annual joy-filled festivities.

It is believed that during the Day of the Dead they are able to commune with their deceased loved ones. Skeletons and altars are central to Day of the Dead celebrations.

Typically, it is an intimate family tradition observed with home altars and visits to local cemeteries. But observances have evolved to include a popular Mexico City parade and have been influenced by U.S. Halloween celebrations.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsMexicoHolidaysDia de los Muertos
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press