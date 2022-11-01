Lawmakers push for federal bill to combat fentanyl smuggling at border

A group of bipartisan lawmakers is calling on congressional leaders to move forward with legislation to reduce fentanyl coming into the country though borders and ports of entry.

In a letter, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and others urged the chairmen and ranking members of the U.S. House and Senate Armed Service Committees to include the Securing America’s Borders Against Fentanyl Act in the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

It would improve law enforcement technology at ports of entry and help deter opioid overdose deaths.

According to the Cato Institute, 90% of fentanyl seizures occur at official ports of entry not illegal migration routes, and a vast majority of smugglers are U.S citizens.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s 50 times stronger and heroin.

Deaths from the drug in the U-S nearly doubled between 2019 and 2021.