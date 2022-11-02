© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Body of Utah man found at Wupatki National Monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM MST
Wupatki
NPS
/
The Lomaki Pueblo Wupatki National Monument

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff.

Search and rescue dogs located the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City Monday south of Lomaki Pueblo.

Deputies had responded Saturday to a trespass in progress near Antelope Hills along Highway 89, but officials say he had already left the area.

They were able to identify Stults after his vehicle was found at the scene and a search for him began.

It isn’t known why Stults was in the northern Arizona. The sheriff’s office and county medical examiner are investigating and did not release a cause of death.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino County Sheriff's OfficeWupatki National MonumentLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF