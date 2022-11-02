Body of Utah man found at Wupatki National Monument

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff.

Search and rescue dogs located the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City Monday south of Lomaki Pueblo.

Deputies had responded Saturday to a trespass in progress near Antelope Hills along Highway 89, but officials say he had already left the area.

They were able to identify Stults after his vehicle was found at the scene and a search for him began.

It isn’t known why Stults was in the northern Arizona. The sheriff’s office and county medical examiner are investigating and did not release a cause of death.