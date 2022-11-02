Yavapai County launches new emergency notification system

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new emergency alert system known as alertYavapai.

The system will function similarly to the previous CodeRed alert system allowing users to sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms.

Officials say that, by registering for alertYAVAPAI, residents can receive alerts via cell phone by voice or text, email addresses, home phone and business phone.

The “Ready, Set, Go” alerts will also still be used.

Residents can sign up by visiting the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office website or by texting alertYavapai to 888-777.