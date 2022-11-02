© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County launches new emergency notification system

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 2, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
YCSO
/

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new emergency alert system known as alertYavapai.

The system will function similarly to the previous CodeRed alert system allowing users to sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms.

Officials say that, by registering for alertYAVAPAI, residents can receive alerts via cell phone by voice or text, email addresses, home phone and business phone.

The “Ready, Set, Go” alerts will also still be used.

Residents can sign up by visiting the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office website or by texting alertYavapai to 888-777.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsYavapai CountyYavapai County Sheriff's Officeemergency management
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF