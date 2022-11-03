2nd Arizona county mulling hand-counts rejects effort

The elected leaders of an Arizona county have rejected a proposal to expand their hand counts of ballots from next week’s election.

The majority of the Pinal County board of supervisors said Wednesday they saw no reason to doubt the current hand-count audits that verify machine tabulation results.

One supervisor had proposed expanding them to include more precincts.

That leaves rural Cochise County alone in the state in pursuing a hand-tally of all their ballots, a move that is being challenged in court as illegal.

A judge has set a Friday hearing on the lawsuit filed by a group of retirees seeking to halt that plan.