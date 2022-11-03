© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

2nd Arizona county mulling hand-counts rejects effort

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 3, 2022 at 5:55 AM MST
Ballot themes on ballots this November include marijuana, elections, education, guns, tobacco, minimum wage and the death penalty.
Meg Kelly
/
NPR
Ballot themes on ballots this November include marijuana, elections, education, guns, tobacco, minimum wage and the death penalty.

The elected leaders of an Arizona county have rejected a proposal to expand their hand counts of ballots from next week’s election.

The majority of the Pinal County board of supervisors said Wednesday they saw no reason to doubt the current hand-count audits that verify machine tabulation results.

One supervisor had proposed expanding them to include more precincts.

That leaves rural Cochise County alone in the state in pursuing a hand-tally of all their ballots, a move that is being challenged in court as illegal.

A judge has set a Friday hearing on the lawsuit filed by a group of retirees seeking to halt that plan.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2022 ElectionArizona electionsstate and local newsvotingpinal countyballot
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press