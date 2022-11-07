© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Latino voters crucial to Senate, governor races in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 7, 2022 at 6:24 AM MST
2022 elections
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
A sign marks the entrance to a voting precinct on the first day of early voting in the general election in Phoenix, Oct. 12, 2022. Arizona Latinos responded to a tough crackdown on immigrants by building a turnout machine that helped propel Democrats to power. The movement's strength will be tested Tuesday, when Democrats are counting Latino voters to help them overcome economic worries.

The turnout machine that left-leaning Latino activists have built since Arizona enacted a tough crackdown on immigrants will be put to the test in Tuesday's election.

High inflation and economic worries threaten to stall the progress Democrats have made in a state long controlled by Republicans.

Latino voters in Arizona and Nevada could play a decisive role in the balance of power in Senate and in races for governor.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is counting on those Latino voters to help him repeat his victory in a special election two years ago. So is Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor in Arizona.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2022 ElectionArizona electionsKNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsLatino votersMark KellyKatie Hobbs
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press