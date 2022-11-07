Latino voters crucial to Senate, governor races in Arizona

The turnout machine that left-leaning Latino activists have built since Arizona enacted a tough crackdown on immigrants will be put to the test in Tuesday's election.

High inflation and economic worries threaten to stall the progress Democrats have made in a state long controlled by Republicans.

Latino voters in Arizona and Nevada could play a decisive role in the balance of power in Senate and in races for governor.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is counting on those Latino voters to help him repeat his victory in a special election two years ago. So is Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor in Arizona.