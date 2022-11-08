© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 8, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST
National Weather Service
nws.gov
Rain showers are expected to develop Tuesday night, changing over to snow Wednesday afternoon and evening in higher-elevation areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona.

NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect 20 to 30-mile-per-hour winds along with wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour.

Officials warn this could make driving difficult along interstates 40 and 17 and urge drivers to travel with caution.

Rain and snow showers will begin in the northwest portion of Coconino County this evening and into Wednesday.

