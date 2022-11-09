© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona voters OK 2 initiatives, reject 1 ballot measure

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2022 at 4:32 AM MST
A voting sign points voters in the right direction to drop off ballots in Phoenix, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Arizona voters have rejected one of three ballot measures that would take away some of their rights to pass their own laws.

But they approved the only two citizen initiatives that were up for a vote in the election that concluded on Tuesday.

The other seven ballot measures were placed on the ballot by the Legislature and remained too early to call late Tuesday.

Among the winners was a measure that limits the interest on medical debt.

The other is the longtime hope of former Attorney Genenral Terry Goddard. That measure dubbed “Stop Dirty Money” requires any organization spending more than $5,000 to identify all donors, with big penalties for failing to do so.

