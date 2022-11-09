Daggett leads in Flagstaff mayoral race; other local races

Local election results are still rolling in, but initial numbers show Becky Daggett leading incumbent Paul Deasy in Flagstaff’s mayoral race by nearly 20%.

That’s with 99% of precincts in Coconino County reporting.

Austin Aslan is in front with Lori Matthews solidly in second in Flagstaff’s City Council race. However, it could take days to determine the winners of the remaining two council seats due to a high number of write-in candidates.

Voters approved Proposition 442, creating a $20 million bond measure to foster rental and homeownership opportunities for current and future Flagstaff residents.

In Sedona, Scott Jablow has pulled ahead of Samarie Armstrong for mayor.

Many of the races, including the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and the Clerk of the Superior Court, went unopposed.