KNAU and Arizona News

Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2022 at 4:39 AM MST
A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remain too early to call Wednesday as Republicans hope to pick up enough seats to flip the majority of the delegation to the GOP.

Redistricting after the 2020 census has given GOP candidates a leg up in three Arizona districts. Democrats see better chances in just one district, although it still favors Republicans.

Democrats Tom O'Halleran and Greg Stanton faced challenges in Tuesday's election. The seat left vacant by retiring Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in southeastern Arizona can go either way as the GOP's Juan Ciscomani faced Democrat Kirsten Engel.

Rep. David Schweikert is the only Republican incumbent who faced a serious challenge against Democrat Jevin Hodge.

