KNAU and Arizona News

Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2022 at 6:13 AM MST
supreme_court.jpg

The Supreme Court appears likely to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978 to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native Homes.

It has long been championed by tribal leaders as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures.

But white families seeking to adopt Native children are among the challengers who say the law is impermissibly based on race, and also prevents states from considering those children’s best interests.

Associated Press
