© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Three-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 11, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST
Eli Crane
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Eli Crane, a Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Arizona, is introduced by former President Donald Trump as Trump speaks at a "Save America" rally on July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran has lost his seat after a spirited challenge from a Republican who benefitted from a more favorable district.

Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term congressman Thursday as more votes were counted from the election that ended Tuesday.

Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off his Democratic opponent.

Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs.

Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2022 ElectionArizona electionsCongressman Tom O'HalleranEli Cranecongressional district 2
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press