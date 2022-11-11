Three-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran has lost his seat after a spirited challenge from a Republican who benefitted from a more favorable district.

Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term congressman Thursday as more votes were counted from the election that ended Tuesday.

Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off his Democratic opponent.

Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs.

Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area.