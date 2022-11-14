© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:27 AM MST
1000 (1).jpeg
Patrick Semansky
/
AP Photo
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus poses for a photograph during an interview in his office with The Associated Press, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington.

The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico.

Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and honor” to be part of the administration.

Two people who were briefed on the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that Magnus was told to resign or be fired less than a year after he was confirmed.

His removal is part of a larger shakeup expected at Homeland Security as it struggles to manage migrants coming from a wider range of countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Magnus previously served as the chief of the Tucson Police Department.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsimmigrationCustoms and Border ProtectionU.S. Mexico Border
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press