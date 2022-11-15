Arizona House wildfire committee to hold final hearing

The Arizona Legislature’s Forest and Wildfire Management Ad Hoc Committee will hold its final hearing next week.

It was formed last year to make policy recommendations to reduce the impacts of wildfires in the state.

At Monday’s meeting, two members of Northern Arizona University’s Ecological Restoration Institute will discuss a study focusing on the long-term costs of 2010’s Schultz Fire.

ERI’s executive director, Andrew Sanchez Meador and Policy and Communications Director Melanie Colavito, will present their findings on the fire that burned 15,000 acres near Flagstaff and caused catastrophic flooding.

Others will discuss damage caused by the 2021 Telegraph Fire near Superior which is the sixth largest wildfire in Arizona’s recorded history.

A livestream of the meeting will be available on the Legislature’s website.