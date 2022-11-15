Arizona voters approve lieutenant governor position

Voters have approved a ballot measure to create the position of lieutenant governor in Arizona in 2026.

Proposition 131 passed in 10 of the state’s 15 counties and was approved by 55% of voters.

The proposition changes the Arizona Constitution to create the position of lieutenant governor. They will be selected by the gubernatorial candidate no later than 60 days ahead of the 2026 election and voters will indirectly elect the lieutenant governor when they choose a governor.

The current system puts the secretary of state next in line for the governor position. Prop 131 will also task the governor with assigning a job to their runningmate, such as chief of staff or any other position to which the governor can appoint someone by law.