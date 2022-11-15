© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Automatic recounts likely in Arizona AG and school superintendent races

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST
Kris Mayes Abe Hamadeh
Candidates' campaigns
/
Democrat Kris Mayes (left) and Republican Abe Hamadeh are vying for Arizona attorney general.

As the final ballots continue to be counted in Arizona, Democrat Kris Mayes leads her Republican opponent Abe Hamadeh by a razor-thin margin of fewer than 2,300 votes for state attorney general.

An automatic recount is likely after the remaining 44,000 statewide ballots are tabulated.

Another race likely to be recounted is the contest for state school superintendent. Republican Tom Horne currently leads Democrat Kathy Hoffman by about 7,300 votes out of nearly 2.5 million cast.

A bipartisan Arizona law was passed after the 2020 election in which President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 10,500 votes lowering the margin for an automatic recount less than half-a-percent.

KNAU and Arizona News 2022 Electionvoting
KNAU STAFF
