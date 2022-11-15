Automatic recounts likely in Arizona AG and school superintendent races

As the final ballots continue to be counted in Arizona, Democrat Kris Mayes leads her Republican opponent Abe Hamadeh by a razor-thin margin of fewer than 2,300 votes for state attorney general.

An automatic recount is likely after the remaining 44,000 statewide ballots are tabulated.

Another race likely to be recounted is the contest for state school superintendent. Republican Tom Horne currently leads Democrat Kathy Hoffman by about 7,300 votes out of nearly 2.5 million cast.

A bipartisan Arizona law was passed after the 2020 election in which President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 10,500 votes lowering the margin for an automatic recount less than half-a-percent.