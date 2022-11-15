© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

NPS names new Glen Canyon superintendent

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST
Michelle Kerns.jpg
Courtesy
/
NPS Photo
Michelle Kerns will serve as superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

National Park Service officials say Kerns has been the acting superintendent of Glen Canyon since August and will permanently transition into the position next month.

Kerns has been with the National Park Service for more than 25 years and has served as the deputy superintendent for operations at Glen Canyon since 2017. She previously worked at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Glen Canyon encompasses more than 1.25 million acres, stretching from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah.

