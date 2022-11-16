© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:16 AM MST
Murray Hooper
Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry
/
AP File
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows prisoner Murray Hooper, who is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 16, 2022, for his convictions in the killings of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps in Phoenix.

An Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1980 killings of two people is scheduled to be executed Wednesday in what would be the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus.

Murray Hooper is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the murders of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps.

Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who was unhappy that Redmond had rejected his offer to take over Redmond’s printing business.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newslethal injectiondeath row inmatescapital punishmentarizona prison system
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press