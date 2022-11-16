© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Two people killed in train collision near Bellemont

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST
A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) engine pulls a train loaded with coal in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) engine pulls a train loaded with coal in Chicago, Illinois.

Two people were killed Tuesday night near Bellemont after the car they were riding in was hit by a train.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded the incident along Interstate 40 after BNSF Railroad personnel said an eastbound train struck a vehicle on the tracks.

Officials say the Jeep Patriot was not at a railroad crossing and appeared to have been driving off road at the time of the collision.

All trains were shut down for about six hours and were cleared around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The names of the victims were not released as officials notify family members.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

KNAU and Arizona News BNSF RailwaytrainsLocal NewsCoconino County Sheriff's Office
KNAU STAFF
