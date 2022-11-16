Two people killed in train collision near Bellemont

Two people were killed Tuesday night near Bellemont after the car they were riding in was hit by a train.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded the incident along Interstate 40 after BNSF Railroad personnel said an eastbound train struck a vehicle on the tracks.

Officials say the Jeep Patriot was not at a railroad crossing and appeared to have been driving off road at the time of the collision.

All trains were shut down for about six hours and were cleared around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The names of the victims were not released as officials notify family members.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.