Navajo Nation reports 45 communities with high COVID transmission

Forty-five communities on the Navajo Nation have reported high transmission of COVID-19.

That’s based on case counts from the first two full weeks of November and include Ganado, Kayenta, Chinle and other areas.

The tribe last week reported 417 new known cases and two deaths related to the virus.

This week, Navajo Nation officials updated two health orders that reiterate the reservation-wide requirement that residents and visitors wear masks indoors in public, and urge avoiding unnecessary travel and social distancing, disinfecting high-touch surface areas and washing hands while engaging in public activities.

Tribal leaders are encouraging all residents to update their vaccines, boosters and flu shots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Navajo County is currently in a high rate of COVID transmission and Apache and Coconino Counties are at a medium level, along with several other Arizona counties.