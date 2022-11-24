© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 24, 2022 at 5:48 AM MST
Fish Lake Valley tui chub
Spenser Heaps
/
The Daily Herald via AP
A bucket of least chub are released at Darwin Bundy's property in Fairfield, Utah, on Nov. 19, 2013. Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials they're going to sue over illegal delays in decisions on protections sought for rare fish species in Nevada and Utah threatened by past and future groundwater-pumping proposed in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent the formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, over the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah.

Conservationists say they will sue U.S. wildlife officials over past-due decisions on protections sought for rare fish in Nevada and Utah.

They say groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West is a threat to the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah 170 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service.

The environmental group petitioned last year for Endangered Species Act protection for both fish species. It says they are at risk of extinction and the agency is continuing to miss multiple deadlines under the act.

Associated Press
