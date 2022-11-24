Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

Conservationists say they will sue U.S. wildlife officials over past-due decisions on protections sought for rare fish in Nevada and Utah.

They say groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West is a threat to the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah 170 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service.

The environmental group petitioned last year for Endangered Species Act protection for both fish species. It says they are at risk of extinction and the agency is continuing to miss multiple deadlines under the act.