KNAU and Arizona News

Slack Friday offers local alternative to Black Friday shopping

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 25, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST
Downtown Flagstaff is bucking the annual shopping trend of Black Friday with the fourth-annual Slack Friday.

The anti-Black Friday retail tradition encourages shoppers to skip the long lines at big-box retail stores and instead shop local.

Some stores are offering free beverages and treats in addition to steep discounts to lure customers in-store and off of Amazon.

The event is hosted by the Downtown Business Alliance. It serves as the kick-off of a number of holiday events downtown, including the holiday tree lighting on December 3.

Find more information on the event at downtownflagstaff.org/do/slack-friday.

KNAU STAFF
