Coconino, Mohave counties certify 2022 election

All but one Arizona county certified their Nov. 8 elections ahead of Monday’s deadline.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors met Monday and unanimously approved the canvas of votes after a presentation about elections operations and other information.

Mohave County also certified its election Monday after its Republican-controlled board delayed the canvas last week.

Supervisors called the move a political statement and demanded Maricopa County officials explain Election Day complications.

The statewide certification is set for Dec. 5.

The Arizona Republic reports, Maricopa supervisors certified its election Monday following a meeting that saw conspiracy allegations, outbursts and threats from attendees. Board members called the election safe, secure and accurate and said they remain committed to transparency.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has sued the Cochise County Board of Supervisors over Republican members’ refusal to certify the Nov. 8 election.