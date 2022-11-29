High court to hear arguments over Biden's deportation policy

The Supreme Court is taking up a dispute over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize the deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.

Republican-led states sued and won a nationwide court order that is meant to limit immigration officers’ discretion in deciding whom to deport.

The justices are hearing arguments in the case Tuesday. At the center of the legal fight is a September 2021 directive from the Homeland Security Department that paused deportation unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.”