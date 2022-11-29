© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

High court to hear arguments over Biden's deportation policy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
Immigration
Gregory Bull
/
AP Photo
A group of migrants, mostly from Cuba, line up to board a bus after crossing the border from Mexico and surrendering to authorities to apply for asylum on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, near Yuma, Arizona.

The Supreme Court is taking up a dispute over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize the deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.

Republican-led states sued and won a nationwide court order that is meant to limit immigration officers’ discretion in deciding whom to deport.

The justices are hearing arguments in the case Tuesday. At the center of the legal fight is a September 2021 directive from the Homeland Security Department that paused deportation unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.”

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementimmigrationU.S. Supreme Court
Associated Press
