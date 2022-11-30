Judge throws out Hamadeh’s bid to overturn AG election

A judge has thrown out Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh’s attempt to overturn the election results in a race he lost because he ignored a state law that says challenges can’t be filed until after the election has been certified.

Hamadeh filed a lawsuit last week challenging the election, which he lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by 510 votes.

State law allows candidates to contest election results, but only within five days after the official statewide canvas has been completed and a winner has been declared.

The canvas isn’t scheduled to take place until December 5 and could be pushed back even further as Cochise County refused to certify its countywide results by the deadline.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge said a new filing could be submitted after the canvas has been certified.

The legal battle could lead to a delay in the new Attorney General taking over.