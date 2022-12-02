© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

SR 67 to Grand Canyon North Rim closed for winter

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 2, 2022 at 6:13 AM MST
SR-67
Courtesy
/
ADOT
State Route 66 outside the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

State Route 67 leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is officially closed for winter.

The highway will be blocked to traffic about a half mile from its junction with US 89A at Jacob Lake.

The Arizona Department of Transportation doesn’t clear snow from the highway as park facilities are closed for the winter.

The North Rim typically receives more than 9 feet of snow annually.

SR 67 is set to re-open in mid-May along with North Rim lodges, campgrounds and other amenities.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsgrand canyon national parknorth rimADOT
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF