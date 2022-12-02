SR 67 to Grand Canyon North Rim closed for winter

State Route 67 leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is officially closed for winter.

The highway will be blocked to traffic about a half mile from its junction with US 89A at Jacob Lake.

The Arizona Department of Transportation doesn’t clear snow from the highway as park facilities are closed for the winter.

The North Rim typically receives more than 9 feet of snow annually.

SR 67 is set to re-open in mid-May along with North Rim lodges, campgrounds and other amenities.