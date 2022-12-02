State lawmakers urge Ducey to lift school spending cap

A bipartisan crew of state lawmakers are urging Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session before January to increase or eliminate the aggregate expenditure limit to protect school spending throughout Arizona.

Schools will have to cut $1.4 billion from their budgets if the limit is not lifted in the next few months.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman previously told KNAU that the cuts could result in potential layoffs, an earlier end to the school year, larger classroom sizes and a deepening teacher shortage in the state.

Some want to see the four-decades-old spending cap permanently repealed, but that can only be done by voters through a ballot initiative.

A Ducey spokesman told KTAR News that the governor is working with lawmakers to address this issue.