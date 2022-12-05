© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona forestry officials plan 1,800-acre prescribed burn near Mormon Lake

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 5, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
grand_canyon_prescribed_burn.jpg
Grand Canyon National Park on Facebook
/
Crews conduct a prescribed burn near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Arizona fire officials plan a large prescribed burn near Mormon Lake Thursday.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the 1,800-acre broadcast burn about 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff is likely to push smoke toward the northeast and shouldn’t affect the Mormon Lake community or Interstate 40.

Crews plan to reduce hazardous fuels near infrastructure and private property to lessen the risk of wildfire, and remove ground litter, invasive species and pests along with diseased vegetation.

The burn is weather-dependent and could be cancelled or rescheduled. For more information about the criteria for prescribed burns see the department’s YouTube channel.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2022Prescribed burnsArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF