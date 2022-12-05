Arizona forestry officials plan 1,800-acre prescribed burn near Mormon Lake

Arizona fire officials plan a large prescribed burn near Mormon Lake Thursday.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the 1,800-acre broadcast burn about 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff is likely to push smoke toward the northeast and shouldn’t affect the Mormon Lake community or Interstate 40.

Crews plan to reduce hazardous fuels near infrastructure and private property to lessen the risk of wildfire, and remove ground litter, invasive species and pests along with diseased vegetation.

The burn is weather-dependent and could be cancelled or rescheduled. For more information about the criteria for prescribed burns see the department’s YouTube channel.