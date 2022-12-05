Health officials urge vaccinations for COVID, flu ahead of holidays

Health officials are urging Arizona residents to get their COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines ahead of the upcoming holidays.

Arizona and the rest of the country are currently experiencing a surge in influenza, COVID and RSV cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this flu season in Arizona is much worse than the past two and Pinal County saw its first pediatric flu death of the season last week.

COVID cases are also up with six counties reporting “high” COVID-19 ratings, including Apache, Gila, Navajo, Pima and Santa Cruz counties. The other counties are all at a “medium” risk level.

Arizona reported more than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week.

Additional information and vaccination locations can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.