UArizona Health Sciences receives federal funding for long COVID research

The federal government has awarded the University of Arizona Health Sciences $7.3 million to study so-called long COVID.

The funding comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which selected the university as one of five national sites that’ll track the burden, distribution and impact of post-infection conditions.

The study will examine the long-term effects of COVID-19 across all age groups and in underserved communities that experience health disparities like Hispanics, Native Americans and those with special needs.

Arizona has the second-highest rate among states of deaths from the virus per 100,000 people.

According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 5 adults who’ve been infected with the virus have long COVID, which can result in fatigue, anxiety, fever, headache and several other ongoing symptoms.