KNAU and Arizona News

Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 6, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST
Biden
Patrick Semansky
/
AP Photo
President Joe Biden speaks about manufacturing jobs and the economy at SK Siltron CSS, a computer chip factory in Bay City, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022. Biden is traveling to Arizona on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

President Joe Biden is going to the building site for an Arizona computer chip plan today to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority.

The Democratic president has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines.

Biden maintains the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help to revive the U.S. middle class.

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has attacked the government investments as a “blank check” and “corporate welfare.”

Associated Press
