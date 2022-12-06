Federal government extends Arizona Travel ID deadline to 2025

Arizonans now have two more years to get a Travel ID.

The Department of Homeland Security has again extended the deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of ID to May 7, 2025. The identification requirements were originally set to kick off this spring.

Once the new deadline is reached, all U.S. travelers 18 and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license to take any domestic flight and access certain federal facilities.

In Arizona, the ID is distinguished with a star in the upper right corner. The Arizona Department of Transportation still encourages people to consider getting a new ID ahead of time to avoid delays at TSA checkpoints once this takes effect.