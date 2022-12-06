© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal government extends Arizona Travel ID deadline to 2025

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 6, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST
Arizona Travel ID
Courtesy
/
ADOT
All Arizona residents will need a federally-compliant credential – like the Arizona Travel ID – to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights.

Arizonans now have two more years to get a Travel ID.

The Department of Homeland Security has again extended the deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of ID to May 7, 2025. The identification requirements were originally set to kick off this spring.

Once the new deadline is reached, all U.S. travelers 18 and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license to take any domestic flight and access certain federal facilities.

In Arizona, the ID is distinguished with a star in the upper right corner. The Arizona Department of Transportation still encourages people to consider getting a new ID ahead of time to avoid delays at TSA checkpoints once this takes effect.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsADOTU.S. Department of Homeland Securityidentificationtravel
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF