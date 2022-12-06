Man on Arizona's death row requests execution

A man on Arizona’s Death Row is requesting to be executed.

The Arizona Republic reports Aaron Gunches has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to issue a death warrant, "so that justice may be lawfully served and give closure to the victim's family."

The court has ordered the state to respond by Wednesday.

Gunches was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of Ted Price, who was the ex-husband of Gunches’ girlfriend at the time. He pled guilty to kidnapping and first-degree murder in 2004.

Gunches consistently waives his right to counsel, mitigation and post-conviction litigation.

If Gunches request is granted, the execution date would be set for 35 days after the approval, which means Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs would be responsible for the execution