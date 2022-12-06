© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Aches National Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 6, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST
The Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, is shown in 2018.

Attorneys for the family of a Ugandan activist killed by a swinging metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah are seeking $140 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit against the U.S. government.

A federal judge on Monday heard opening statements in the death of 25-year-old Esther Nakajjigo.

Attorneys described the accident that led to her death in 2020. She and her husband Ludovic Michaud were driving out of Arches National Park when wind blew an unsecured metal-pipe gate into the couple's car, killing her instantly.

Nakajjigo was a prominent activist for women's issues in Uganda known for hosting a television program about women's issues.

