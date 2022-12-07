© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT urges caution on highways ahead of winter weather

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST
Snow plow
ADOT
/
Arizona Department of Transporta
An ADOT snow plow clears the road ahead of several passenger vehicles.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared before traveling on roads and highways affected by snow and ice.

Winter storms are expected this month in northern Arizona and busy highways like interstates 17 and 40 can be hazardous in inclement weather.

ADOT crews operate the state’s fleet of 200 snowplows but officials say it’s important for drivers to equip themselves and be ready.

They recommend people slow down and leave extra room behind other vehicles.

They also say travelers should have a fully charged cellphone and pack emergency items like warm clothing, blankets, food water and a first aid kit along with making sure tires and windshield wipers are in good shape.

Real-time travel info is available at az511.gov or by calling 511.

KNAU and Arizona News ADOT Northern Arizona winter weather
KNAU STAFF
