Coconino County supervisors approves proposals for funds from American Rescue Plan

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved several proposals to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Nineteen community service projects will split $5 million set aside by the board from the COVID-19 stimulus package signed into law in 2021.

Officials have been vetting proposals since last summer that fall outside the scope of the county’s capacity that include behavioral health, housing, workforce development, education and support for vulnerable populations.

The county manager’s office will draft contracts with the recipients. More than $21 million from the federal law has so far been allocated to economic recovery and job creation projects in Coconino County.