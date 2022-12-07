© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2022 at 4:36 AM MST
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Three girls embrace before they are removed from the home of Samuel Bateman, following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Seven were removed from the Bateman home, as well as two others from another house as part of the investigation.

The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet.

The details of Samuel Bateman's life were revealed in an FBI affidavit released last Friday.

It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution.

Two of the women are scheduled to appear in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.

