$6M federal grant designed to expand high-speed internet in Arizona

Arizona has received a more than $6 million grant from the federal government to expand high-speed internet access and digital skills training programs throughout the state.

It’s the first wave of funding for Arizona from the Biden administration’s Internet for All program.

Much of the money will go to planning activities to identify unserved and underserved locations and expanding Arizona’s digital infrastructure along with digital equity programs.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the initiative will open new door for schools, businesses and tribal communities in the state. Much of Arizona's rural tribal lands lack high-speed internet.

Last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act dedicated $65 billion to expanding broadband throughout the country.