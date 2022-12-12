© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

$6M federal grant designed to expand high-speed internet in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST
Broadband.jpeg
newsmaven.io
/

Arizona has received a more than $6 million grant from the federal government to expand high-speed internet access and digital skills training programs throughout the state.

It’s the first wave of funding for Arizona from the Biden administration’s Internet for All program.

Much of the money will go to planning activities to identify unserved and underserved locations and expanding Arizona’s digital infrastructure along with digital equity programs.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the initiative will open new door for schools, businesses and tribal communities in the state. Much of Arizona's rural tribal lands lack high-speed internet.

Last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act dedicated $65 billion to expanding broadband throughout the country.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News internet accessinfrastructureFederal Government
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF