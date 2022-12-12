School delays for numerous Northern Arizona schools Monday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYA cold winter storm will deliver snow region-wide late Sunday night into Monday, snow showers will linger across eastern AZ into Tuesday. Snow forecasts range from 5-10" above 6000', 3-5" down to 5000' and 1-2" to 4500', snow will fall to the lowest lying elevations. Travel will be particularly hazardous on Monday. See the NWS Winter Storm Watch for town specific snow forecasts.