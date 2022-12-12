School delays for numerous Northern Arizona schools Monday
A major winter storm has led to delayed start times at schools across northern Arizona Monday.
Here is a current, running list of closures and delays across the region:
SCHOOL DELAYS
BASIS Flagstaff
Chino Valley School District
Flagstaff Arts & Leadership Academy
Flagstaff Unified School District
Hopi Junior Senior High School
Humboldt Unified School District
Montessori schools of Flagstaff
Northland Christian School
Northland Preparatory Academy
Prescott Unified School District
Williams Unified School District