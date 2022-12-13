© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Dennis McGrane sworn in as new Yavapai County Attorney

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 13, 2022 at 5:55 AM MST
File image: Yavapai County Courthouse
commons.wikimedia.org
/

Dennis McGrane will serve as the new Yavapai County Attorney.

McGrane was previously the chief deputy in the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

County officials say McGrane has 27 years of experience as an Arizona prosecutor. He joined the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in 1995 and was appointed to the Chief Deputy position in 2001. He also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard.

The county attorney position opened after longtime County Attorney Shelia Polk announced her December 31 retirement earlier this year.

McGrane will fill the remaining two years of the term.

