Forest Service may recommend protections for a stretch of the Verde River

U.S. Forest Service officials are considering recommending that Congress adopt heightened protections for a 37-mile stretch of the Upper Verde River.

Officials are asking for public comment over whether the section between Clarkdale and Chino Valley on the Prescott and Coconino national forests is suitable for inclusion as a National Wild and Scenic River.

The federal system was created in 1968 to preserve rivers in a free-flowing condition and includes 13,500 miles along 226 rivers in 41 states nationwide.

The Verde is one of Arizona’s few remaining flowing rivers and includes tributaries like Granite, Sycamore, Fossil and Oak creeks.

A public comment period about the Wild and Scenic recommendation is open through Jan. 10, 2023.