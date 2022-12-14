BIA, FBI update criminal investigation guidelines on tribal lands

The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigations have updated their guidelines on criminal investigations on tribal lands.

According to The Arizona Mirror, the December memo of understanding states that it aims to establish guidelines concerning the individual jurisdictions of the BIA and the FBI in relation to certain investigative matters and to provide for the effective and efficient administration of criminal investigations on tribal lands.

The new provisions deal with how the federal agencies will cooperate on investigations and share information.

The guidelines also say all investigators will be trained to employ a victim-centered, trauma-informed and culturally responsive approach to criminal investigations.