City of Sedona purchases Cultural Park for $20M

The City of Sedona has purchased a 40-acre property known as the Sedona Cultural Park for $20 million.

The plot of land on the city’s western edge houses a long-dormant amphitheater that once hosted concerts and other events.

Last month, the Sedona City Council unanimously voted to approve the purchase and the city’s ownership became official Dec. 8.

According to officials, the city doesn’t currently intend to bring back the amphitheater as it’s fallen into disrepair.

They say the land will undergo a years-long master planning process that will involve public comment and community outreach, and could eventually include open space and affordable workforce and multi-family housing, among other development.

The city says access to adjacent Western Gateway Trailhead on the Coconino National Forest will be maintained.