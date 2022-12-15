Flu spreading rapidly in Arizona ahead of holidays

The flu is spreading at a historically rapid rate alongside a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports nearly 4,792 new confirmed cases last week – a 42% increase from the previous week and an increase of more than 2,000% from this time last year.

Health officials are concerned as Arizona and the rest of the nation experiences a surge in influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.

The increase in cases is putting further strain on Arizona hospitals, which are already struggling with workforce shortages, inflation and supply chain shortage.

Approximately 70% of Arizona’s emergency department beds are currently in use, as well.

Health officials are urging those who have not gotten vaccinated for COVID or the flu to do so ahead of the upcoming holidays.

Visit azhealth.gov/findvaccine for more information on where to get a vaccine.