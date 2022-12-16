Arizona has one of the highest rates of long COVID cases

A new survey from the Centers for Disease Control shows Arizona has one of the highest rates of adults who have experienced what's known as long COVID.

The agency found that nearly 32% of Arizona adults who say they had COVID also experienced some form of long COVID.

Arizona has the 18th largest percentage in the country.

Mississippi led with more than 42% of COVID cases turning into long COVID.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is partnering with the University of Arizona to establish a definition for long COVID and a better understanding of its impact in Arizona. UA is one of five national sites selected to study post-COVID-19 conditions.