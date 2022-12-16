Coconino National Forest considers allowing guiding in Dry Lake Hills near Flagstaff

Coconino National Forest officials are considering a proposal to allow hiking, cycling, motorized tours and rock climbing in the Mount Elden-Dry Lake Hills and other areas near Flagstaff.

Under the plan, seven permits would be issued to outfitters, whose proposals were accepted in the winter of 2020.

It would apply to nearly 13,000 acres in the popular recreation area north of the city.

The process to expand guiding in the area began with the Coconino’s Recreation Special Use Management plan which was finalized in 2018.

A public comment period is open through January 15, 2023 and can be made by emailing comments-southwestern-coconino@usda.gov or via postal mail to Attn: Paul Dawson, Flagstaff Ranger District, 5075 N. Highway 89 Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Include Flagstaff Outfitter and Guide Project in your comment.

More information on the plan is at the Coconino’s website.