© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

More questions than answers at Colorado River water meetings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 16, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST
A buoy rests on the ground at a closed boat ramp on Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nev., on Aug. 13, 2021.
John Locher
/
AP Photo
A buoy rests on the ground at a closed boat ramp on Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nev., on Aug. 13, 2021.

More questions than answers are surfacing at a conference in Las Vegas about what to do about projected shortages of Colorado River water relied upon by seven U.S. states, Native American tribes and Mexico.

Some include: Who will bear the brunt of more water supply cuts, and how quickly? What target goals need to be met for voluntary cutbacks before the federal government steps in? What about controlling water evaporation from reservoirs and canals?

Officials said Thursday during the Colorado River Water Users Association conference they don't have answers yet. But they agree the key question is how to live with less.

Federal water managers at the Bureau of Reclamation have set a Tuesday deadline for public comments about possible actions.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsarizona droughtcolorado riverarizona waterBureau of Reclamation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press