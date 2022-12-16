More questions than answers at Colorado River water meetings

More questions than answers are surfacing at a conference in Las Vegas about what to do about projected shortages of Colorado River water relied upon by seven U.S. states, Native American tribes and Mexico.

Some include: Who will bear the brunt of more water supply cuts, and how quickly? What target goals need to be met for voluntary cutbacks before the federal government steps in? What about controlling water evaporation from reservoirs and canals?

Officials said Thursday during the Colorado River Water Users Association conference they don't have answers yet. But they agree the key question is how to live with less.

Federal water managers at the Bureau of Reclamation have set a Tuesday deadline for public comments about possible actions.